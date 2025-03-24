Memorial Park improvements, new playground slated for 2026

Memorial Park has been receiving some greatly needed improvements over the last year and there is much more to come, as heard at the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting on Monday, March 10.

Montgomery Public Works added new sand to the volleyball courts and dirt surrounding them last fall. Public Works Supervisor Nick Filipek said that they will be adding more dirt and seeding around the courts this fall again, to give it a better slope that isn’t so steep.

Last fall public works employees removed a section of the first three rows north of the concessions area in the baseball stadium grandstand to make an area for accessible seating. This will allow for those needing accessible seating to enjoy games much more comfortably and remain out of the way of other spectators walking by or having to sit outside the grandstand area along the fence.

The grandstand posts will also be getting replaced this year. Filipek said at the last meeting that they were a little unclear of whether or not there was sufficient cement footing there or they might have to install a metal plate at the base. City Council Member Zach Matson said he might be willing to make the plates and donate them for the project if they are needed. An estimate for the materials and labor for the installation of the grandstand posts are roughly $3,450, which would come out of the park improvement funds.

The grandstand posts, newly installed accessible grandstand seating area, ceiling and posts of the bandstand, and a few other items in Memorial Park will also be getting a fresh coat of paint this spring and/or summer. Restrooms behind the grandstand will also be open for the full season, for the first time in many years, when the weather allows for it to be warm enough to open.

Memorial Park playground

The most major improvement to Memorial Park will be a new playground set installed. Cost estimates for the entirety of the project, which would come out of the park improvement funds, are between $250,000-275,000.

Playground equipment currently at the park is faded, rusty, and poses some risks. It is also not accessible friendly. City Administrator Brian Heck believes that the original structure was installed in the early 1990’s, about 30 years ago.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has been working for months at updating this equipment and have finally gotten to the stage where plans have been drawn up and a loose timeline created.

Removal of the old equipment is expected to happen after Kolacky Days sometime with the ground being prepared this fall for the new set of equipment and installation happening pretty quickly in the spring of 2026.

A final design has not been chosen yet by the advisory committee to pass onto city council for approval, but they are getting close.

Overall accessibility of the playground is a priority of the project, similar to North Side Park. A sidewalk will be installed to the area from the restrooms and road and around the playground area, with a softer material poured to some elements within the play area.

Plans for the playground area include a sitting zip line, climbing elements, swings, obstacle course-like equipment, slides, spinning disc, and some elements for those younger. There will be spaces for ages 2-12 to enjoy throughout it with the current design.

Advisory Board Member Samantha Chambers said, “New Prague’s zip line is amazing and everyone loves it. It’s so busy in New Prague.” Mayor Thomas Eisert said, “When my kids were little and we took them over there, it’s the only thing they wanted to play on.”

Matson asked Tri-City United Community Education Director Layne Wilbright, “Is there anything you see that you could change or would want different from a school aspect?” Wilbright said, “I like the obstacle course, like that we put in over at Le Center too. You can climb, then there is a ropes thing that you can go across, and a swinging thing to go across.”

Total area for the contained area of the playground set is about 6,200 square feet, which is about 700 square feet larger than North Side Park that was installed last year. Details are being coordinated through Flagship Recreation from Lake Elmo, Minn. Look for more information and renderings on this project when final designs have been approved in the coming months.

The next Parks and Recreations Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 14, at 4:30 p.m. at city hall.