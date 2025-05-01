Meals on Wheels drivers are thanked

April is National Volunteer Month and volunteer drivers for the Meals on Wheels program in Montgomery were celebrated on Friday, April 25, at Park Manor in Montgomery. They gathered for a meal complete with a Caesar salad, fruit and pizza, from Pizzeria 201, and beverages, cookies and snacks provided by Lutheran Social Services.

Site Coordinator Mary Ross presented each driver with a certificate of appreciation. “Without our amazing volunteer drivers, we wouldn’t be able to deliver meals to seniors in need,” said Ross. “We make and package meals, and they provide the smiles and the wheels!”

Troy and Diane Domine at Pizzeria 201 donated a $10 gift card to each driver and provided a discount on the supplied food.

If you are interested in receiving a Meals on Wheels or you are interested in volunteering, contact Site Coordinator Mary Ross at 952-454-8786 to get started or with questions.

Meals on Wheels operates Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, delivering meals to primarily adults ages 60 and over. Full cost of meals is $8.55. A donation of $5.00 to $8.55 will help them to meet their cost to serve quality meals. Older Adults (age 60+) and their spouse have a right to a meal based on their ability to donate. EBT (SNAP Vouchers) are accepted. For guests under 60 years of age, the charge is $8.55. Children under 12 years of age pay $4.00 and receive half portions.

