Masopust celebrates 25 years

The annual Czech Mardi Gras celebration on Sunday, March 2, marked its silver anniversary, celebrating 25 years as an annual festival in Montgomery with a full house at the Revival on Main.

Entertainment included music by Georges Concertina Band and cultural dancing by the St. Paul Czech and Slovak Adult Dancers. People from the audience were invited up front at the Revival on Main after the group had finished dancing to learn a dance, which many obliged.

Food was a hot spot, featuring staples such as vomacka soup with zelnicky, and pork, dumplings, and sauerkraut. A special treat of halušky was also available.

A large selection of items were available within the silent auction, including various books, a water flosser, but, probably the most popular, plenty of kolacky! Nearby was the Czech Heritage Club, which was selling various local items such as locally produced books as well as Czech buttons with phrases on them. Of course, various Mardi Gras items were available like beads and clappers, but there were also handmade Czech aprons for sale too.

Royalty from Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota, Kolacky Days, Lonsdale Community Days, Le Center St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, and Jordan Heimatfest were in attendance.

A small girl in a butterfly outfit won for the children’s category of the costume contest, and a bear on a leash, Patrick Smith, won the adult category, lead by his wife.

The day concluded with the crowning of the 2025-2026 Masopust King, Isaak Worm, a junior at Tri-City United High School, by previous king, Blake Herman. Herman received a $500 scholarship, sponsored by the Montgomery Lions Club, for his year spent as the Masopust King.

