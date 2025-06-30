Mann takes 6th, TCU takes 10th at state clay target

Tri-City United High School’s trapshooters were once again well-represented at the Minnesota State High School League’s State Clay Target Championship at the Minnesota Gun Club in Credit River Township on Friday, June 20.

As the temperatures began to rise, so did the guns as they met their targets. Team competition started at 9 a.m. with the 100 best teams from the state competing against each other.

TCU’s team placed 10th, with an overall score of 469. They went 99-94-94-93-89, and 61-24-5-18-0 in the reverse run. Kaden Dietz was the high scorer within the team with 99.

Team TCU, with alternates, consisted of Jacob Cihak, Kaden Dietz, Jonathan Farrell, Jacob Jones, Griffen Pumper, Addison Mann, and Branko Schoenbauer.

Individual shooters

Addison Mann took sixth place in female shooters in high gun, accumulating a score of 96 but only managing two in the reverse run. Two other shooters managed 96 as well but faired better in the reverse run.

Taking first for female individual shooters was Delayna Rife from Foley who scored 98 and then 51 in reverse run. Two other shooters from Benson, Miranda Klassen in second place and Ava Klassen in third place, both shot 98 as well but didn’t accomplish as much in reverse run.

Branko Schoenbauer was the top male individual high gun contender at state for TCU, scoring 92 and then 18 in reverse run, placing him in 65th position. Jacob Cihak came in 81st, scoring 90 and then 8 in reverse run.

