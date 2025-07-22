Mallards salvage the week with dramatic win on Youth Night

After taking just over a week off for the 4th of July, the Mallards dropped road games in Cannon Falls last week on Monday and Prior Lake on Wednesday before beating Veseli at home on Friday night for the Montgomery Community Foundation’s TCU Youth Baseball/Softball Night.

Montgomery Mallards 2, Cannon Falls Bears 4

The Mallards traveled to John Burch Park in Cannon Falls for a non-league game versus the Bears last week and couldn’t muster enough offense, losing 4-2.

Montgomery got RBI singles in the 4th from Derek Christenson and Brandon Gentz in the 7th, but were unable to push across additional runs in the 7th, despite having the bases loaded and only one out.

Christenson, Gentz, and Nolan Readmond handled the pitching duties for the Mallards with six ducks collecting hits on the night. Pat Lloyd, Nate Blaschko, CJ Worm, Christenson, and Gentz all collected singles while Dawson Pint had a double.

Montgomery Mallards 1, Prior Lake Mudcats 7

One big inning and a lack of timely hitting did the Mallards in last Wednesday in Prior Lake. The Mudcats got seven in the bottom of the 5th and despite both teams collecting nine hits, the Mallards were one for 11 with runners in scoring position, keeping them off the scoreboard until the 9th inning when Chris Johnson scored on a Ryan Iverson single.

Ted Christian started pitching for Montgomery and Brandon Gentz pitched the second half of the game. Johnson was the only Mallard with two hits, collecting a double and a single.

Montgomery Mallards 4, Veseli Warriors 3

Thanks to the Montgomery Community Foundation, Memorial Field was full of young ballplayers for TCU Youth Night at the ballpark, and everyone was treated to a highly suspenseful game.

Veseli jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and extended it to two in the 3rd before the Mallards started chipping away. In the bottom of the 3rd, a Matt Smith double and Cole Pint single made it 2-1, and the Mallards took the lead in the 5th when a two-out single from Dawson Pint brought home Ryan Iverson and Max Krautkremer.

Nolan Readmond kept the Veseli bats quiet pitching the first six innings, allowing just two runs on only five hits. Max Krautkremer pitched scoreless 7th and 8th innings before giving way to Matt Smith. A couple of walks and a wild pitch gave Veseli runners on and two outs when a swinging bunt up the third baseline was not able to be fielded and tossed home in time, tying the game.

However, things didn’t remain tied long. Krautkremer singled with one out in the bottom of the 9th, followed by a line drive to right off the bat of Cole Pint that the Veseli fielder could not handle put runners at first and third. Chris Johnson singled to right but the runner was caught trying to score for the second out. With his brother Cole Johnson on third base and Dawson Pint at the plate, an errant breaking ball got past the Veseli catcher, allowing the winning run to the plate in walk-off fashion.

Upcoming week

The Mallards are closing out the DRS season awaiting their final seeding and schedule for District 3B playoffs. Friday, July 18, they head to Union Hill to play the Bulldogs with a 7:30 p.m. start, play a non-league game versus Stewartville on Sunday, July 20, at Memorial Field at 2 p.m., and play another home game on Wednesday, July 23, at 8 p.m., against the New Prague Orioles. Information playoff schedule and District 3B seeding should be finalized next week.

Photos and additonal stats are missing from this article online as we don't put out all of our material online publicly! To not miss any more in the future, subscribe to the Montgomery Messenger online today and pick up a copy of the July 17, 2025, issue at a newsstand -- archive copies available at the Messenger office in limited quanities.