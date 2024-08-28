Mallards knocked out in second round of state tournament

The Mallard baseball season came to a conclusion on Sunday at the Mini Met in Jordan on Sunday, losing to the Waconia Lakers 6-1 in the second round of the Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament, falling short of advancing to the final 16 teams that will continue playing Labor Day weekend.

This was one of the most successful Mallard seasons in over 20 years. Despite other state tournament appearances recently, 2016 and 2022, the 18 wins this season is the most since 1999, and the first region championship since 1998. The last time the Mallards had advanced to the second round of the state tournament was in 2002.

“This team really rose to the occasion in big games and has so much depth that we didn’t need to rely on one or two players. Each game a different player stepped up with a big performance. When guys needed to jump into a different or bigger role, they were prepared, willing and successful.” said Mallards Manager Greg Westerman. “The Mallards following and support this season was amazing, especially in Jordan. The sea of green shirts consuming the Mini Met says a lot about our communities. The players and their families sacrifice a lot of their summer to not only play but also volunteer to help work the concessions stand, announcing, scoreboard operating and so much else. We are so thankful and looking forward and continuing to strive for even more in 2025.”

Montgomery Mallards 1, Waconia Lakers 6

The atmosphere Sunday, Sept. 25, in Jordan was electric, with hundreds of supportive Montgomery fans donning kelly green, outnumbering Waconia fans 2-1 and creating a home field feeling for Mallards. The Lakers gave the starting pitching nod to their left hander, John Bezdicek, who pitched professionally last summer and was the MVP of the Crow River Valley League this summer. Johnny Krocak took the mound for the Mallards and matched the Lakers ace pitch for pitch.

Through five innings the game was still scoreless, with only two hits combined. The Lakers got the first break of the game with an infield hit to load the bases with one out in the top of the 6th. Krocak got a foul popup for the second out and looked to be out of the inning on a 3-2 fastball that seemed to clip the outside corner but was called ball four, walking in the first Lakers run. Another walk made it 2-0 and then a single off reliever Alex Wattermann pushed the Laker lead up to 4-0. The Lakers added two in the 9th, on the top of the 9th back-to-back doubles. The Mallards got their lone run in the bottom of the 9th when Pat Lloyd scored from third base on a Lakers wild pitch.

Final weekend of state baseball tournament

The Union Hill Bulldogs were the only Class C team from the DRS league to advance to the final weekend, winning their game against the Belle Plaine Tigers in just seven innings, 13-2, on Saturday. They will face the Young America Cardinals on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in Green Isle. If they win Friday’s game, they will play the winner of the Fairmont Martians and the Sartell Muskies on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 1:30 p.m. in Jordan, with the winners of that game playing at 4 p.m. the same day, and the championship set of games being played on Monday, Sept. 2, all at Jordan.

Visit the Minnesota Baseball Association’s website for up-to-date information and to see the full state tournament brackets.

