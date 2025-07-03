Mallards 8-8 in DRS, continue winning streak

Mallards remain hot, going 2-0 on the week with a three game win streak and winning four of the last five, before heading into an extended break over the 4th of July holiday. The Mallards are now 8-8 in DRS League action and 10-9 overall.

Montgomery Mallards 4, Waterville Indians 3

The Mallards traveled to Waterville Friday night for a non-league game against the Indians, scoring in the top of the 9th to leave town 4-3 winners.

Nolan Readmond and Brandon Gentz shared pitching duties, only giving up one hit and no runs the final eight innings. Readmond went four innings, allowing three runs on three hits, all in the 1st inning, and Gentz picked up the win in relief, hurling five innings and allowing just one hit.

You're missing out on additional photos, stats and sports stories here! Subscribers see everything in the paper, which isn't displayed publicly online. Subsribe online today to not miss any sports in the future!

Montgomery got on the board early, scoring two in the top of the 1st. A Ryan Iverson double with one out got things started followed by RBI singles from Ben Anderson and Chris Johnson. After Waterville got three of their own in the bottom of the 1st, the Mallards tied things up in the 3rd when Iverson scored again, this time on a Johnson groundout. Things remained 3-3 until the top of the 9th when Aaron Dwyer scored on a bases loaded walk from Pat Lloyd to give the Mallards the late lead. Gentz worked out a jam in the bottom of the 9th, getting a double play with two runners on to end the game. Iverson and Dawson Pint each collected two hits for the Mallards and the Indians were unable to get Aaron Dwyer out at all, with the Mallard outfielder collecting three walks and single in his four plate appearances.

Montgomery Mallards 6, Shakopee Coyotes 1

Sunday at the Mallard Fan Appreciate game, the home team gave fans a reminder to always arrive to the game on time, jumping out to a big lead with six runs in the bottom of the 1st, and then not crossing the plate again the rest of game, cruising to a 6-1 win over the Shakopee Coyotes. A double by Matt Smith scored Pat Lloyd for the first Mallard run, followed by hits from Ben Anderson, Max Krautkremer, Chris Johnson, and a Nolan Readmond. Krautkremer and Johnson each had two hits for the Mallards with Smith, Lloyd and Dawson Pint collecting doubles. A groundout did the early damage and from there the Mallard pitchers took over.

Ted Christian pitched the first 4-1/3 innings, allowing no hits and striking out six. Max Krautkremer took the mound next, going 1-2/3 innings, retiring five straight hitters with two by strikeout. Johnny Krocak pitched in the 7th and 8th innings allowing only a bloop double and the lone Coyote run on a groundout. Matt Smith pitched the 9th, striking out two.

Upcoming weeks

The Mallards now have an eight day break over the 4th of July, after playing 12 games in the month of June. Montgomery returns to action Monday, July 7, 7:30 p.m. with a non-league game in Cannon Falls before returning to DRS action in Prior Lake against the Mudcats on July 9, 8 p.m. The TCU Youth Baseball/Softball night will be on Friday July 11, 8 p.m., with activities starting at 7:15 p.m., at home against the Veseli Warriors.