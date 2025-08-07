Lonsdale Community Days begins Friday

Lonsdale Community Days kicks off Friday night with music by Smokescreen at Rail 19. The annual celebration, sponsored by the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce, goes from Aug. 8 to 9.

The bulk of events takes place Saturday, beginning with the Skywarn Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon. The day includes returning favorites like the Lonsdale Fire Department Water Fight, car show, kids’ pedal pull and, of course, the grand parade at 1 p.m.

Parade marshals this year are Milt and Jean Trnka.

“The weather seems to be cooperating, and that’s always a huge, stressful factor,” Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp said earlier in the week.

Gutzke-Kupp noted some minor differences from years past. Bingo will be held on Saturday, from 3-5 p.m. on South Main Street by Ducks Unlimited. The bingo cards are purchased during the hour before the game. Rather than cash, the prizes will be YETIs and guns.

“We definitely have a lot more craft and merchandise vendors and food vendors we’re super excited about,” said Gutzke-Kupp.

Music by The Dweebs will close Saturday night. The three-generation band will perform at the stage on North Main Street from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Lonsdale Ambassador Coronation will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Tri-City United K-6 School in Lonsdale.

There are four candidates across the three divisions. Gabbie Pavek is the sole candidate for 2026 Miss Ambassador. Juliette Bunnell and Makenly Taylor will vie for Junior Ambassador. Adeline Vlasak is the lone Little Ambassador. See their bios in this edition.

The chamber is still looking for volunteers for two-hour time slots for different locations. Those interested in volunteering can go to lonsdalecommunitydays.com or scan the QR codes on flyers posted around Lonsdale.

The chamber is also having a Facebook photo contest with a $100 prize. Details can be found on the Lonsdale Community Days Facebook page.

2026 Miss Ambassador Candidate

Gabbie Pavek

Gabbie is the daughter of Joe and Sarah Pavek. She will be a junior at Bethlehem Academy in Faribault.

2026 Junior Ambassador Candidates

Juliette Bunnell

Juliette is the daughter of John and Cecelia Bunnell. She will be entering the fifth grade at Holy Cross Catholic School in Webster.

Makenly Taylor

Makenly is the daughter of Ryan and Amanda Taylor. She will be in the sixth grade at Falcon Ridge Elementary.

2026 Little Ambassador Candidate

Adeline Vlasak

Adeline is the daughter of Chris and Carrie Vlasak. Adeline will be entering the second grade at Tri-City United Elementary in Lonsdale.