The Little Mermaid stages this weekend

TCU’s fall musical goes under the sea with a production of The Little Mermaid.

The musical opens Friday, Nov. 22, at the TCU Performing Arts Center and runs through Sunday. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.

There are 52 students participating in the musical, based on the classic Disney movie. The show is directed by Sarah Mejia.

“It’s going very well,” TCU Senior Josiah Velarde, who plays Prince Eric, said. “After seeing all the costumes and all of the set put together. It’s coming to life. I’m very excited.”

Velarde has been participating in shows since he was in 7th grade.

TCU senior Olivia Skluzacek plays the titular mermaid, Ariel.

“I’m very ready,” Skluzacek said. “I’m really excited to see the kids. I really love when they come up and ask for autographs. It’s even more special because I’m a Disney princess.”