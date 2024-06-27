Level 3 Sex Offender Community Notification Meeting in Montgomery on Monday

A Level 3 Sex Offender has moved to Montgomery, and, as required by Minnesota Statute 244.052, the Montgomery Police Department is releasing information regarding the individual, a Level 3 registrant subject to public notification. He is living in the vicinity of Elm Avenue Southwest and 4th Street Southwest as of June 21. This individual has served the sentence imposed on him by the court, and is transitioning within the community. A Community Notification meeting has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at the TCU High School Gymnasium, 700 4th St NW.

Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Montgomery Police Department will be available to provide members of the public with useful information on public safety.

Attend the meeting to find out more information. You can also access information by searching the Minnesota Department of Corrections Public Registrant Search by county and city at https://coms.doc.state.mn.us/publicregistrantsearch.

It was not until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to track movement of these individuals after their initial release. With the passage of the Community Notification Act law enforcement may now share information about many of these individuals with the public.