Legion boys get beat by two best teams at state

The TCU Legion Boys Baseball Team, ages 19 and under, fell Tuesday, July 30, at the 2024 Minnesota American Legion Division 1A State Baseball Tournament in Burnsville after a breeze of a game the day before. Holy Family Fire would go on to win the state tournament against Red Wing in the championship game Sunday, Aug. 4, shutting out Red Wing 8-0. TCU Legion played and lost in both games against the number one and two placed teams at the tournament, the silver lining to the end of a good run this year.

TCU Legion 8, Holy Family Fire 13

Holy Family Fire, from Victoria, was their first match-up at 4 p.m., losing 13-8.

Holy Family Fire stacked up points, scoring at least one run in all innings but the seventh. TCU Legion didn’t make a mark on the board until the fourth inning when Max Krautkremer hit a double, bringing in Nolan Readmond and Chris Johnson. Noah Rynda scored in the fifth, and Devin Whiteis and Connor Flintrop score in the sixth. They made a strong run of it in the final inning on Whiteis double, bringing home Keagan O’Meara and Johnson, followed by Kellen Jirek scoring before a strikeout ended the game.

Starting off on the mound was Rynda, followed by Cameron Dobmeier, Nolan Readmond, and Rynda finishing it off. Rynda pitched a total of three and two-thirds innings giving up 10 hits and six runs.

TCU Legion 6, Red Wing 11

Moving down to the loser’s bracket, Red Wing was their second match-up at 7 p.m., loosing 11-6.

TCU Legion was quiet on the bases all the way until the fifth inning where they scored two runs each inning until the end of the game. Krautkremer scored on an error by the catcher, and Whities scored on a wild pitch in the fifth. Johnson hit a triple and brought home Dylan Westerman, and Johnson also scored in the sixth. Flintrop scored, followed by Jirek scoring on a walk to end the point tallying and the game in the seventh.

Dobmeier started the first two innings on the mound but gave up six runs on only two hits. Johnson pitched the next four innings, giving up seven hits and five runs. Jirik finished off the last two innings, keeping Red Wing from further advancing, giving up no runs or hits and getting five strike-outs.