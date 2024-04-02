Le Center holds rare event

Next Fools in the Alley event won't happen for 63 years

Those who missed Monday’s Fools in the Alley Parade and Celebration will have a long wait until the next event.

In what was only the fourth time being held in Its 33-year history, the irregular event occurs only when April Fools Day follows the Monday after Easter, which until this year was every 11 years. However, the alignment after this year shifts causing the next occurrence not to take place again until 2086.

The dreary day didn’t dampen the spirits of those looking to make the moment count. Area residents flocked to Le Center to take in the events, food and music.

The gem of the event was the parade, which crept through the alley behind the post office to the American Legion in downtown Le Center. Many of the vehicles and marchers moved backward and many held upside-down signs highlighting the askew nature of the event.

Of the young and old attending, only the young will see the fifth iteration of the event. A group of 11-year-olds went through the parade carrying a sign that read “See You When We R 73.”

