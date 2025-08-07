Kolacky Days sports results and photos

Published on Thu, 08/07/2025
By Jarrod Schoenecker
Montgomery’s Ryan Bruzek (with flag), fifth overall and first for males ages 40-49, and recent TCU graduate Yasmin Ruiz-Ruiz, first for female competitors, cross the finish line of the 5K bun run.

See all the sport event results from the 91st Annual Kolacky Days: 46th Annual Kolacky Days Bun Run 5K, 40th Annual Volleyball Tournament, 60th Annual Softball Tournament, 2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament, and 40th Annual Horseshoe Tournament. Pick up a copy of the Aug. 7, 2025, Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand today. Look for other results in the Aug. 14 Montgomery Messenger.

