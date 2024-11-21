Johnson receives SPOTLIGHT Award

Tri-City United Schools 7-12 Activity Director Chad Johnson was given the South Central Service Cooperative’s SPOTLIGHT Employee Recognition Award.

The person who nominated Johnson for the award was anonymous but had the following to say about him, “There is not another person/employee who goes above and beyond what they do four students, staff, coaches, and communities more than Chad Johnson.” He has/is overcoming a lot in life, but he never has let anything get in the way of helping people. He is the most open-armed person that you will ever meet and TCU is so fortunate to have him. Everyone who comes in contact with Chad immediately will feel the impact that he will have on them. An amazing and outstanding person.”

Johnson responded about the award, “It's a nice honor to be recognized for. I am just one of the many people that put in lots of work here in our athletics and activities. The coaches, advisors and kids are the ones who really earn this award...it goes to me because I am in charge of those activities.”

He joins Tri-City United Le Center PreK-8 School Principal Jeff Eppen, who was awarded it in January.

The goal of the South Central Service Cooperative (SCSC) SPOTLIGHT Member Recognition Award Program is to recognize and get to know SCSC members for the outstanding contributions they make to their organizations.

If you would like to nominate someone, you can fill out the form on this page mnscsc.org/services/spotlight.