Grand Marshals announced for Torchlight

The 2024 Torchlight Parade and Fireworks has announced their grand marshals for this year’s event, 7-year-old Kylee Balfe from Tri-City United Montgomery PreK-8 School and 8-year-old Chase Barnett of Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School.

Balfe, daughter of Matt and Desiree Reak, is from Montgomery. She participates in dance and cheerleading, loves to sing at home, playing on her swing set, going to the park, riding bicycle, playing games on her Nintendo Wii, building forts and playing outside with her dog Bear.

She is excited about her grandmother saying that she’d be giving her an Xbox for Christmas. Balfe found out at school that she was drawn as one of the two grand marshals this year. “I told everyone in my class,” she said. “I think it’s going to be fun. I like watching the fireworks.”

Barnett, son of Kevin and Keri Barnett, is from Kilkenny. He plays basketball and football with his brothers, and plays Fortnite online with his friends.

He is excited about it, saying “It’s cool,” but hasn’t told any of his friends or classmates. Barnet is still on a high from winning second place with his team at this past weekend’s basketball tournament, and he says he might wear his medal from that on the float.

Royalty runs in the family for his older siblings. Ashlyn was 1st Princess in 2015 Kolacky Days, Grace was Kolacky Queen in 2021, and Cameron was a grand marshal for Torchlight in 2021. Chase wants to keep his announcement about being drawn as a grand marshal a secret until the newspaper comes out.

Chase says that he is shy about talking in front of people, but has read in church before, “I was nervous.”

Both grand marshals are very shy and humbled, even with some encouragement of siblings and/or mom in the room.

More information

Grand marshals are chosen by a random drawing of second graders in Tri-City United Schools, Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School, and any home-schooled children within the Tri-City United School District #2905 area.

They will receive a crown, be present and announced at the fireworks, and be on the float with this year’s button designer — 9-year-old second grader Aria Stepka of Tri-City United Lonsdale PreK-6 School.

The 32nd Annual Torchlight Parade and Fireworks will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, on 1st Street N at Fir Avenue NW and end at 1st Street S at Milwaukee Ave. Fireworks will follow very shortly thereafter just southwest of Milwaukee Ave and 1st Street S and should be visible through most of downtown 1st Street.

Various businesses around town have donation boxes for the event where anyone leaving a donation can grab a Torchlight button, if still available. Those businesses include Happy Hour Saloon, Edel’s Meat Market, American Legion Post 79, Mike’s Discount Foods, White Front Saloon, Wayside Liquors, La Nette’s Coffee Shop, Posy Floral, Franke’s Bakery, and Herrmann Thrifty White Pharmacy.

The event is made possible by individual donors in the manner above and from many area business sponsors. Highest level sponsors for the event, platinum sponsors, include Montgomery Knights of Columbus #1573, Montgomery Area Community Club, Seneca, The Toy Box Saloon in Kilkenny, and Waste Management.

Donations and sponsorships are still being accepted. Additional sponsors can be found on their website, montgomerymn.org/torchlight. If you would like to become a sponsor or enter a unit in the parade, contact Anita Rynda at 612-756-2887 or arynda34@yahoo.com.

