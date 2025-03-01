Girls' basketball advances to Section 2AA Semifinals

Tri-City United High School's girls' basketball team won its quarterfinals game against the Belle Plaine Tigers in Montgomery on Thursday, Feb. 27, winning 76-55.

Head Coach Don Marcussen said, "The girls really came out fast against the Tigers. Even though we were not hitting many shots from outside, we were aggressive enough on defense to get layups and also get to the free throw line often. Lexi Marcussen and Audrey Vosejpka really ran the floor well and attacked the basket for us tonight."

During the first period, Grace Hennen went out of the game with an ankle injury. It's unclear if she will play in Monday's game or not or how much.

"Lexi Marcussen led us tonight with 20 points by taking the ball right at them in transition. Vosejpka also chipped in 18 with a lot of nice inside fake/pivot moves. Ella Schmeising finished with 13 points, and five other girls also scored for the Titans," said Head Coach Marcussen.

The Titan girls will play against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (NHREG) at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, March 3, in Minnesota State University Mankato's Taylor Center. Their will follow the other semi-final game at 6 p.m. between Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (JWP) and Glencoe-Silver Lake. The winners of each match-up will play each other for the Section 2AA Championship title on Friday, March 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Look for more details on Thursday's and Monday's game in the Thursday, March 6, Montgomery Messenger.