Frosty Fest has warm reception

Frosty was the keyword entering Saturday’s annual Frost Fest event held along Lonsdale’s Main Street.

Frosty was the best way to describe the weather for the event. Temperatures were in the low teens, and gradually dipping throughout the event. A slight breeze added additional chill to the air.

Lonsdale was prepared, however. Fire pits were set up in front of participating businesses to warm or roast marshmallows, sometimes both.

The annual event included fun for all ages. Frosty the Snowman greeted children who walked along the event area. Horse-drawn wagon rides took attendees down Main Street and back. Santa Claus was on hand to take pictures with children and take Christmas lists. A goat was available for kids to pet on Railway St. The line was out the door for face painting was held inside the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce office.

The night was capped by a tree lighting at Lions Park.

Sponsored by the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce, Frosty Fest is held in tandem with Small Business Saturday.

“It was a huge success again this year,” Shanna Gutzke-Kupp, Executive Director of the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce said. “We added a lot of new activities this year and we received great feedback.”

Gutzke-Kupp said the addition of a coffee truck was a hit, and the cold weather brought people indoors.

"We noticed tons of people surrounding the fire pits enjoying some s’mores,” Gutzke-Kupp said. “Many were inside the businesses that chose to be open. As with every event, we will meet as a board to discuss the future of Frosty Fest for 2026.”

