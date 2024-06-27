Fox is TCU’s top placement at state trapshooting tournament

The Tri-City United High School Trapshooting state tournament team, after securing second place at the 7A section finals in Alexandria, faired a little less than favorable at Friday’s Minnesota State High School State Trapshooting Tournament in Credit River.

Jacob Cihak pulled a total score of 93, Kaen Dietz did 91, Jonathan Farrell had 89, James Meyer, Jr., had 89, and Dylan Fox pulled in a the highest at 96. The combined team total was 458, placing TCU in 28th place out of 39 placements. Prior Lake High School took first place with a total score of 480. Locally, New Prague placed 34th with a score of 450.

Fox ranked 37th out of 90, which was the highest placement for TCU. High gun for the male division went to Ross Huper of Alden-Conger High School. TCU did not have any female contenders, although Addison Mann was an alternate as a part of the team.

Mann took the varsity female trap high gun at the section 7A finals in Alexandria. Jones and Levi Horhman both took 2nd place in top gun for males, with Fox following in 7th place, and Meyer and Farrell in 12th at sections.

Overall, the TCU Trapshooting Team has faired well in competition, with a lot of support from the local Montgomery Sportsman’s Club member. It is an honor for TCU’s team to be one of only 40 teams in the state of Minnesota to be able to compete at the state tournament.