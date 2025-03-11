First-time entrant wins Kolacky button design contest

Kolacky Days members chose the design from Dawn (Ruhland) Elfstrand as the 2025 Button Contest winner out of 10 entries. The 256 members voted on the design back in November, with designs being accepted in October.

Elfstrand, who now lives in Madison Lake, Minn., and works as a buyer for a school district, is a Montgomery native.

“It was pretty exciting. It was the first time I submitted a button. I made several designs, and I emailed them to my kids and husband. They chose the final one I entered,” said Elfstrand.

Although she doesn’t serve a large creative role in her work, she does consider herself a creative person.

“I’m generally a curious person. I started using computer programs like Publisher and Canva,” said Elfstrand. “ I wanted to learn more about these programs, and work allowed me to do that, using those programs to make pamphlets and such.” She used the design program Canva to create the button she submitted this year.

You might say that luck is running in the family for local contests, as her father, Dale Ruhland, was the one who discovered the Torchlight Medallion in December. He too was a first time participant.

Elfstrand will receive $150 in Monty Bucks, a Kolacky Days t-shirt, a limited edition oversized button of her design, and a pair of regular buttons.

It’s the first time since 2017 that a button has not featured a kolacky on it, with 66 our of 85 buttons having had a kolacky on it. It is also the 28th time “MN” has been featured on the button. The buttons have been a tradition since 1934, with a button every single year since then except in 1936.

Kolacky Days’ 91st celebration will be July 25-27, 2025.

Want a button?

If you’d like to get your hands on a button with the new design, you can attend the Montgomery Area Community Club’s (MACC) annual membership drive at Franke’s Bakery on Saturday, March 15, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Signing up for their Přítel (friend) membership at the membership drive will get you a button and a kolacky from Franke’s. Plus, individuals who join at the drive will also be entered to win a chance at $50 in Monty Bucks or Kolacky Days merchandise.

Members receive a members only newsletter, discounts on merchandise, an invitation to the annual meeting, and coveted voting rights on next year’s button design contest. Those who are not able to come to the drive can also join via montgomerymn.org under the MACC tab, but will not receive the extras like at the drive.

Many of the volunteers for the Kolacky Days activities and events come from the membership rolls, which underscores the importance of “a robust membership program.” As a non‐profit, MACC relies heavily on donations from our members, sponsors and many others to keep this club going either through their time, money, or other in‐kind contributions.

“If you want to live in a great community, you have to create it,” said Tom Washa, MACC member. “A well‐deserved thank you to our members, volunteers and sponsors who are instrumental in supporting our cause. Your efforts are appreciated by many.”