First baby of 2025 is born!

Mom goes to appointment, drives herself to hospital for first baby of 2025

The winner of this year’s contest for the first baby of the year in Montgomery are parents Ashley Gregor and Jason Barnett, both natives of Montgomery. Gregor gave birth to 6 pound, 1 ounce, Adalyn Annette Barnett at 12:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Northfield Hospital.

“I drove myself there,” said Gregor. “I went to my daughter’s appointment and then went to the hospital.”

“She was on her way to another appointment with our other child, 16-month-old Lainey, when she started into labor,” said Barnett. “The doctor was like, ‘You should go to the hospital.’”

The couple said that they originally had a cesarean section or c-section scheduled for January 20th. Gregor said, “It was kind of nice to not have to come in at 5 a.m. like they wanted me to for that day.”

Gregor called Barnett at work and he left right away. “It happened so fast, maybe within an hour or two,” said Barnett. Gregor’s mother, Annette Gregor, drove to the hospital and took their other daughter Lainey home with her. Annette Gregor’s name is also where the newborn’s middle name comes from.

“Everything went super-smooth. The only complication is that she came early,” said Barnett.

The couple have known each other most of their lives and actually dated in their twenties casually for a short time. Ashley Gregor, 30, reached out to Barnett, 38, about two years ago again, seven years after their first dates, and “the rest is history,” according to them.

Although they are not married, they say it is in the plans but “we’ve been busy with back to back babies.”

See more photos in the print issue for the Montgomery Messenger on Jan. 16. Also, did you know we offer an e-edition at no extra cost? Call the office at 507-364-8601 or e-mail at editor@montgomerymnnews.com to be added to the list!