FFA Alumni tractor pull roars to life for seventh year

Published by editor on Tue, 06/17/2025 - 3:07pm
Kids attending the FFA truck and tractor pull see if they can outrun the “High Plains Gasser” (above), as the tractor pulls in the 6000 Improved Stock class on Friday.

After an overcast day, the sun broke free from the clouds just as the Tri-City FFA Alumni and Friends Truck and Tractor Pull began Friday evening.

A crowd of several hundred was there for the seventh annual event at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds. The truck and tractor pull featured 91 participants in 19 different categories, ranging from tractors to street-legal Pickup trucks.

Some participants came from as far away as Wisconsin to take part in the pull.

Funds from the event will go toward activities and events for the TCU High School FFA Chapter, which includes assisting with students attending the state and national FFA conventions, and providing multiple $500 scholarships to graduating seniors involved in FFA.

