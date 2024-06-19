FFA Alumni pull not all smoke and mirrors

The Le Sueur County Fairgrounds in Le Center was host to the Sixth Annual Tri-City United FFA Alumni and Friends Truck and Tractor Pull on Friday evening.

There was plenty of muscle to go around on a very pleasant evening, with a good portion of the crowd of approximately 800 opting to purchase pit passes to be closer to the loud, sometimes smokey action. Spectators were treated to a total of 66 hooks on the straightaway.

“The pull ran pretty smoothly minus one small rain delay before the last class of the night, after the rain delay the Open Semi’s Class came back and put on a very impressive encore show to wrap up the night,” said TCU FFA Alumni Board President Brian Ceplecha.

People of all ages joined in on the specticle of muscle, including 14-month-old Clayton Kaisershot, who was all eyes on the noisy tractors and trucks while wearing hearing protection.

Funds raised from the event will go towards funding activities and events for the TCU High School FFA Chapter, which includes assisting with students attending the state and national FFA conventions, and providing multiple $500 scholarships to graduating seniors involved in FFA.

Students from the TCU High School FFA Chapter were on hand all evening providing various support for the event, including operating machinery to taking admission.

Ceplecha says, “The TCU Area FFA Alumni Board and Pull Committee would like to thank all sponsors, volunteers, participants and attendees that made the night a success.”

TCU FFA Alumni and Friends invites anyone who is interested in learning more about the chapter or being a part of it — whether you are interested in agriculture or just enjoy helping young ag students out — to attend their next meeting on June 11 at 7 p.m. in Montgomery. Location to be determined. Contact tricityunitedareaffaalumni@gmail.com for further information. Ceplecha says that you do not need to have been a FFA member previously.

