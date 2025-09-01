Family would like their loved ones a part of tragedy 40 years later to be remembered for who they were

A letter was presented to the Montgomery Messenger last week, seen in part on the opinion page, that involved a story that warranted a further look.

Harry and Clarence Wondra were the subjects of a brutal murder on their family farm near Montgomery some 40 years ago. It’s something that hasn’t been fully solved to this day. This isn’t how their family members would like them to be remembered though.

Niece Constance “Connie” (Picka) Brastad said, “As third generation farmers, Harry and Clarence were well-respected in the community. All the neighbors called them ‘The Boys’ because they did everything together their whole lives. Their farm was always well-attended to and full of life.”

Brastad would hope that people can remember them as the “soft-spoken and very gentle men” that they were. She says that they raised cows, pigs, chickens, ducks, and geese, and grew corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and hay — not all that different than many farmers of the vicinity of the day. Clarence even did his own animals vaccinations, which the local vet commended him for, according to Brastad.

The Boys cared for their parents into their elder years, and their 95-year-old mother, Bessie (Shetka) Wondra, lived with at home with the two bachelors at the time of their murder. Luckily, she was not home at the time. Unfortunately, Bessie Wondra wasn’t capable of living on the farm alone, as The Boys were her caretakers and were the ones who gave her the ability to stay there.

Now, family visits their graves 40 years later to clean the gravestones, tidy up the grass edges, remove weeds, and put out flowers in honor of The Boys.

While they do attend to their family members’ graves, they spend a lot of time on the farm teaching the things to their kids and grandkids that their beloved uncles taught them on the farm so many years ago. “We are building new memories for the younger generation so they can appreciate some of what we enjoyed so much as children,” Brastad said. “Two kind, loving hearts, gone, but not forgotten. Uncles Harry and Clarence, we will always miss you.”

Case still open

The homicide occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 30, 1985, on The Boys’ 320 acre farm south of Montgomery. Clarence Wondra was age 68 and Harry Wondra was 72 at the time.

Virgil Lee Hutchinson, a career criminal out of Iowa, confessed to the killings in August 2001, while he was in jail in Fort Madison, Iowa. Hutchinson was a person of interest during the investigation but police didn’t have evidence to tie him to the scene previously.

Authorities still believe that Hutchinson might have had an accomplice, and they are still searching for information and evidence for. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office still list this as an unsolved homicide.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said in a statement:

“All evidence in the case has been re-examined, and multiple interviews gone over, however, no additional suspects have been charged. We continue to investigate the possibility of an accomplice, and my investigative unit continues to follow up on any and all information.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to keep the case open for investigation in hopes that new information, leads, and evidence are discovered. Due to the case still being active, many details are classified as non-public data.

We thank the family of Harry and Clarence Wondra for keeping their memory alive and encourage anyone with new information on the murders of Harry and Clarence Wondra to contact the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office (507-357-4440) and ask to speak with an investigator.”