Fairmont hands Titans opening game loss

Big South Conference team from Fairmont ruined the home opener for the Tri-City United (TCU) girls softball team.

The Cardinals defeated the Titans, 11-4, Friday, April 5 in Lonsdale.

Cristina Cruz led the Titan offense with three singles in three at bats.

Morgan Fredrickson added two singles in three at bats.

Anne Cooper had one hit and knocked in two runs.

Audrey Vosejpka was 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base.

Lexi Factor was 1-for-4 with a single

Avery Lerfald was 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI.

TCU, 0-1 overall, will play Tuesday, April 16 in Henderson against Le Sueur-Henderson. The two teams will play a doubleheader, starting at 4 p.m.

Not all articles and sports are publicly put online. To not miss any news in the future, subscribe online today - digital subscription included!