Eight candidates to vie for 2025 Kolacky Queen

The Kolacky Queen candidates are set for 2025’s Kolacky Queen’s Pageant, which will be held Friday, July 25, going into the Kolacky Day celebration weekend.

On Saturday morning at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery, eight hopefuls attended an orientation on what to expect before, during, and after the pageant and the year ahead should they become Kolacky royalty.

The girls vying to become the Kolacky Queen are Kaytlyn Miller, Emily Kuchinka, Lucy Fleek, Jules Rotter, Dakota Meadows, Haley Stevens, Olivia Westerman and Kylie Anderson.

The orientation included meeting with the pageant coordinators and learning the rules and codes of conduct that are to be followed.

In addition to accepting the rules, each candidate needs to sell at least 50 Kolacky Day buttons to qualify for the pageant. A candidate in 2022 sold 800.

Current Kolacky royalty, consisting of Queen Neysa Anderson, 1st Princess Olivia Skluzacek, and Second Princess/Miss Congeniality Tayla Kline, spoke to the girls about the responsibilities of being royalty. They had a scrapbook of pictures from the last year, and they talked about their favorite events.

The royalty agreed that their favorite event to attend was Kilkenny’s Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day event, and told a humorous story of how they won second place in the toilet bowl races.