Double-header storms downs weak trees, branches

Severe storms with straight-line winds two nights in a row found most of the compromised or weakened trees and branches in the area. The first round of storms hit around midnight from Sunday into Monday. Later that day, a complex of fast-moving storms in the hours shortly before midnight on Monday evening, causing more extensive damage.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities noted several wind gusts recorded between the 60-70 mph range, with the strongest gust in our vicinity being recorded at the Rochester International Airport at 76 mph. The strongest wind gust of the event overall was recorded at the airport in Spencer, Iowa, at 92 mph.

