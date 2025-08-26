City updates agreements, ordinances

Maintenance agreement with county

Montgomery City Council approved its annual municipal maintenance agreement with Le Sueur County for the 3.36 miles of county roads that go through the city.

Le Sueur County is paying the city $8,536.52 per mile or $28,682.71 total annually for the City of Montgomery to do snow removal and general maintenance on the routes.

CenterPoint Energy franchise

Council renewed a 20-year franchise agreement with CenterPoint Energy that is ending at the end of this year for another 20-year term. A franchise agreement is something that basically states that a utility contractor can do work in the city, granting the utility to use the city’s right-of-ways.

CenterPoint’s franchise agreement was updated to adhere to current standards, the allowance of the city charging them a fee (should they chose to), the ability to require a bond on larger projects if necessary, and giving a 90-day instead of a 60-day implementation window.

Home-business solid waste exemption

Those who live within the city of Montgomery and also operate a business in the city, will no longer be required to have solid waste collection at home. This means that business owners within the community could chose to dispose of their solid waste through their business without having to pay for a second service at their home within city limits.

Council also updated wording to allow for a senior rate for residents age 60 or older, with that rate applying to the smallest container available.

Other wording within the 315.01-315.08 was also updated to bring things current. Full statute updates can be viewed on the city website.

Clear water discharge

Updates to clear water discharge, such as from a sump pump, will likely be updated at a future city council meeting. An updated ordinance was presented at the Monday, Aug. 18, council meeting but after some possible wording issues were pointed out, they chose to table the approval of the updates pending another look at the wording.

They are seeking to have clear water discharges moved back from public infrastructure or otherwise have the discharge go in a sump basket. Council said that the proposed changes wouldn’t apply to such homeowners that, for instance, had sump pump outlets that were previously cemented through the curb.

Boulevard Avenue parking restricted

Construction on the 2025 Street and Utility Improvement Project has heightened awareness and safety concerns with access to Boulevard Avenue NW between Highway 13/4th Street NW and 5th Street NW.

Council noted several complaints, from residents and haulers for the construction, and also had their own complaints of safety in the corridor.

They said that it is a very high-traffic area and there really wasn’t sufficient room to see or maneuver, especially commercial vehicles.

City council voted to approve a temporary police order for no parking on the south side of Boulevard Avenue NW for that section, to become permanent after construction is finished.