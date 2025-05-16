Children get a close-up look at the vehicle fair

Children and their parents enjoyed a very sunny, comfortable Tuesday afternoon on May 6 for Tri-City United Early Childhood Family Education’s Vehicle Fair. Dozens of families showed up to get familiarized with different vehicles and the people operating them that they may see around but don’t get up close with.

This free interactive event was meant for young children to explore various vehicles while learning about safety and community resources. Some children also registered and completed a transportation class ahead of the vehicle fair to learn about the vehicles. It was a non-threatening and controlled way for kids to get up close and personal with them.

Le Sueur County Sheriff brought a search boat, Bendzick’s brought their amphibious vehicle, Seneca brought a pea harvester, Palmer Bus Company brought school bus, Montgomery Public Works drove in a snow plow, and the rest of Montgomery’s emergency departments had a selection of vehicles there as well.

A selection of new books were out for children to take home with them for free, as well as some other fun giveaways. Some vendors also handed out small takeaways and candy. Many purchased ice cream cones available on site for the event as well.

Upcoming ECFE offerings

TCU Early Childhood Family Education will be hosting a “Ready 4 K Day,” which is a one-day class designed to let children experience what it is like to be in school for a whole day, this Friday, May 16. Over the summer, they will be providing a camping adventure preschool class and an outdoor and nature preschool class.

The neatest event might be hopping on what they call the “magical school bus.” Children ages 4-6 will be able to take a class that explores and teaches them about our community, where they will be taking a field trip to different places within the community by riding the school bus there, held at TCU PreK-8 School.

Families have other options to explore and get comfortable with the school, such as their annual “Kickoff to Kindergarten,” happening Aug. 11-14.

To learn more about opportunities with TCU Early Childhood Education, visit tcu2905.us and head to “Departments” and then “Community Education,” or by calling 507-364-8116.