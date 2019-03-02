Bulldogs to face East Grand Forks at state

The Minnesota River Bulldogs will face No. 3 seed East Grand Forks in the first round of the State Class A Boys Hockey Tournament, which begins Wednesday, March 6, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Bulldogs (20-4) and Green Wave (20-8) will face off at 1 p.m. Wednesday. While this is the first state tournament for the Bulldog program, which started as a cooperative program between Le Seuur and St. Peter high schools in 1988 and has expanded to include Tri-City United, Cleveland and Belle Plaine high schools, this will be the 12th state appearance for the Green Wave, which has won three state championships, most recently in 2015.

Wednesday's winners advance to the semifinals Friday at Xcel Energy Center. Losers play Thursday morning at Marinucci Arena at the University of Minnesota in the consolation bracket.

Here is the complete Class A schedule:

Wednesday, March 6

Upper bracket

11 a.m. - North Branch vs. No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral

1 p.m. - Minnesota River vs. No. 3 East Grand Forks Lower bracket

6 pm.. - New Ulm vs. No. 1 Mahtomedi

8 p.m. - No. 5 Delano vs. No 4 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin

Consolation -

Thursday, March 7, at Mariuccie Arena

10 a.m. - Upper bracket losers

noon - Lower bracket losers

Semifinals -

Friday, March 8, at Xcel Energy Center

11 a.m. - Upper bracket winners

1 p.m. - Lower bracket winners

Final round - Saturday, March 9

Consolation Championship - 9 a.m. at Marinucci Arena

Third place - 9 a.m at Xcel Energy Center

Championship - noon at Xcel Energy Center