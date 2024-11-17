Bulldogs drops season opener

The season for the Minnesota River girls hockey team started Thursday, Nov. 7 with a game at Mankato All Seasons Arena.

The Bulldogs were defeated by Mankato East, 4-1.

The lone goal for Minnesota River was scored by Noelle Simonette at the 9:08 mark in the second period. There were no assists on this goal.

Mankato East scored goals in all three periods and were led by Brielle Newton, who scored three of her team’s four goals.

Annika Magelee stopped 21-of-25 shots for the Bulldogs. Jordan Thomas allowed one goal in facing 14 shots for the Cougars.

Minnesota River will play at Luverne Saturday, Nov. 16, and will host New Prague Tuesday, Nov. 19 and New Ulm Thursday, Nov. 21.

