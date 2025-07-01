Brahs chosen as 2025 Kolacky Days Grand Marshals

With 32 days left before the start of Kolacky Days, the parade marshals were announced for the 91st annual event.

The Kolacky Days Meet and Greet was held at Memorial Park on Monday evening. The pavilion hosting the event was packed with Montgomery Area Community Club (MACC) members and directors, volunteers, and Kolacky Queen candidates.

The Kolacky royalty for 2025 was introduced. Kolacky Queen Neysa Anderson and Second Princess and Miss Congeniality Tayla Kline spoke about their experiences attending events as royalty over the past year.

The 2026 Kolacky Queen candidates introduced themselves and their Little Sisters.

At the conclusion of the event, MACC Board Director Jean Franke presented the 2025 Kolacky Days Grand Marshals as Dr. Mark and Mary Brahs.

At the beginning of the meet and greet, Jake Edel gave an introduction, highlighted the festival’s history and acknowledged the volunteers and MACC members who make it possible.

“With nearly 250 registered members and many more volunteers, either acknowledged or not, it takes the entire community to put this event on,” Edel said. “Kolacky Days is so much more than a pageant, a car show, or even a parade. It is the time of the year when the people of Montgomery can come together to celebrate what makes this community great.”

The Brahs

Both Mark and Mary Brahs hold long lists of service to the community. They first moved to Montgomery in the summer of 1976. Mark founded Family Dental Care that fall. He retired in 2016. The business is now called Montgomery Family Dental.

An entire section of this story here has been intentionally left out because not everything is available publicliy, including additional photos not published here. Pick up a copy of the Messenger on a newsstand now and subscribe today online for a little over a $1 a week! Back issues are also available for purchase at the Montgomery Messenger office!

“We’re taken aback and really humbled by this recognition,” Mark said. “We’re greatly honored to be able to represent our community, and we’ll do the best we can to hold up to the standards that the other marshals have demonstrated in the years ahead of us.”