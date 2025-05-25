Bares to speak at Memorial Day program

A religious service at will be held in honor of soldiers who died in service at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 26, Memorial Day.

Following the service, at 9:30 a.m., the Montgomery American Legion Post #79 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5340 will host a memorial program at the American Legion ballroom. The community is invited to attend the ceremony to pay respects to fallen soldiers of this community.

Speaking at the program will be American Legion 3rd District Vice Commander Joseph Emil Bares. Bares has worked as a lineman for Xcel Energy for 25 years. He lives in Jordan, Minn., with his wife Molly. He has been a member of the American Legion Post #3 in Jordan for 29 years where he has had numerous committee chairperson positions, as well as the post commander. Bares has also held a number of positions at a district level as well.

Bares was born and raised in Tyndall, S.D., and moved to Jordan, Minn., more than 25 years ago. He spent five-and-a-half years in the United State Navy, with one-and-a-half at the Naval Air Station in Sicily, Italy, and the remaining time at the Naval Air Station at Cecil Field in Jacksonville, Fla., as an aviation support equipment technician.

Poppy distribution

Montgomery American Legion Post #79, VFW Post #5340, and their Auxiliaries wish to thank the community, Mike’s Discount Foods, Casey’s General Store, St. John Lutheran Church, Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, and the area retail locations with collection boxes for their support of veterans during Poppy Distribution Week, May 8-11.

Donations from the distribution will be used to help support Montgomery area veterans, active-duty members, their families, and state programs, as well as honoring the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.