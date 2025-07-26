Area polka legend Novotny to be remembered at Kolacky Days

Whether you are young or old from this area, chances are you know the name and the sounds of Lawrence “Larry” Novotny, Sr., who passed away this May, just shy of his 65th year of being a musician and about 45 years of performing in some fashion at Kolacky Days. He spent decades delighting crowds of people with his polka music, whether that be as his famous One Man Band, The Novotny Trio Band, or as the Novotny Brothers Band.

Novotny, Sr., spent a lot of time pumping out the tunes at events, on KCHK Radio, and on the popular Bandwagon show by KEYC-TV in Mankato. He was also inducted into the World Concertina Congress Hall of Fame in 2009, joining the likes of his friend Jerry Minar who was inducted in 1996.

Novotny, Jr., pays tribute

Larry Novotny, Sr.’s, son, Larry Novotny, Jr., started playing with his father at a young age. “My dad’s grandma, Emily Novotny, bought a set of drums for me or my dad when I was age seven, I sat down and started playing them,” said Larry Novotny, Jr. “My dad said I just sat down and started playing them like I had been playing them for years.”

When Larry Novotny, Sr., passed away, junior acquired all six of his concertinas, other instruments, and sheet music. “I got three totes of all this music, and I know he knew all this music — a couple hundred if not more,” said Larry Novotny, Jr. “He knew it all.”

Over the years, junior played off and on with his dad. He now plays as a part of Colton Tupy’s band, which will be playing the time slot in Memorial Park for Kolacky Days that his dad used to occupy. They are using the space to pay a tribute to his father.

“I approached Colton and said, ‘I want to do a polka tribute to my dad at Kolacky Days,’” said Larry Novotny, Jr. “He said he was on board with that.” They are going to open up with a staple at Kolacky Days, the “Montgomery, Minnesota, Polka,” which his father wrote and would play annually at Kolacky Days. He continued, “We’ll then play a lot of his party tunes and the regular songs dad would play.”

Larry Novotny, Jr., says he not only misses his father and his music but the love his father had for the people listening to the music. “If I have questions about music, I can’t ask him anymore. He was always there and would help anybody that needed music lessons,” he said. “He is a pioneer in polka music. A legend for Montgomery for sure. It’s amazing what he could do to put on a show to make people feel good.”

The Colton Tupy and the Sand Creek Connection, with Larry Novotny, Jr., as a part of the band, will be performing their tribute to Larry Novotny, Sr., from 6-8 p.m. in Memorial Park on Saturday, July 26, as a part of Kolacky Days.

