50 years of Santa visits

The Montgomery Fire Department (MFD) has been spreading joy to families of former firefighter members and to the elderly in the community for roughly 50 years according to MFD Chief Kenny Pavek.

“We are not sure exactly how long it’s been going, we are figuring 50 years,” Pavek said. In talking amongst different members and their recollection of years past and who has done it, that is the closest estimate they have arrived on.

Looking through past issues of the Montgomery Messenger, the first mentions of the fire department going about with Santa Claus suggest it might have even been earlier. The Dec. 20, 1962, Messenger first mentions the fire department with Santa. “In cooperation with the Montgomery Community Club and Montgomery Fire Department, Santa Claus is coming to Montgomery and will have candy treats for each and every one of you,” the issue states. “Santa is being reimbursed for treats distributed this year by the Community Club. The fire department assisted Santa’s elves in preparing and packaging the candy.”

Although there is no mention of visiting elderly or former members, it's plausible to assume that they might have started the tradition at this time or in years soon to follow.

Much like the mentions of Jolly Old Saint Nick bringing candy and treats to the youth of the town shortly before Christmas, the current fire department annually brings candy and treats to now pay homage to the elderly and to the former firefighters of Montgomery. This year, they stopped by Traditions of Montgomery, assisted living and retirement home, and Park Manor, senior subsidized housing, on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Santa Claus and firefighters also brought cheer to children on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Frandsen Bank & Trust on First Street. Children were able to climb aboard the fire truck that they parked out front, occasionally turning on the lights. Inside, Santa Claus awaited them next to a beautiful array of holiday decorations and a two Christmas trees where they could tell him all the things they wanted for Christmas and to take a photo with him.

It was also the last day for the bank’s toy drive, which collects toys for area foster children to be distributed. A sprawling amount of toys surrounded their giving tree for the children.

In addition to Santa helping with the toy drive’s final day and visiting residents on Saturday, Santa Claus also has the tradition of riding on top of the fire engine at the end of the Torchlight Parade heading to the fireworks on the south end of Montgomery.