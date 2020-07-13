‘Buck’ and Gladys Zahratka named Kolacky Days Grand Marshals

The 86th annual Kolacky Days may be “virtual” this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Montgomery Area Community Club (MACC) is making sure a well-deserving couple is named as its Grand Marshals.

Arnold “Buck” and Gladys Zahratka were chosen by the MACC as this year’s Grand Marshals because they have played a significant role in the development and success of the Montgomery area.

Buck, who will be 95 years young in August, and Gladys, 88, have a long history of working and volunteering in Montgomery.

They owned local businesses.

Buck served in the military.

They are members of Holy Redeemer Church, the Legion, and VFW Auxiliary.

Buck taught youth about snowmobile safety.

The couple, who celebrated their 71st anniversary on February 26, 2020, have volunteered with Kolacky Days for years. Among the events, Buck and their son, Zeke, helped with the Bun Run for close to 25 years. Zeke would lead the runners on the 3.5 mile route. Buck, wearing his Czech vest and signature red hat with Kolacky Days buttons, would bring up the rear in his scooter, assisting any runners who couldn’t make it or needed a break.

The Grand Marshals are residents at Traditions of Montgomery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, they will not be able to participate in the Meandering

Parade on Sunday, July 26.

They are, however, accepting cards and well-wishes. You can write to them at 399 Lexington Ave. NW, Apt. 107, Montgomery, MN 56069.

For more about the Zahratkas, pick up the annual Kolacky Days Section on July 23.