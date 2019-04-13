New Czech Slovak MN royalty crowned

Published by editor on Sat, 04/13/2019 - 9:47pm
By: 
Lisa Ingebrand
lrnews@frontiernet.net

Autumn Gare was crowned Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Saturday night, April 13 in Montgomery. She is pictured with the new royal court. Front (left to right): Junior Ambassadors Kristin Siebsen, Grace Tumasmith, and Mikayla Marek. Back row: Ambassador Megan Marek, Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Autumn Gare, Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Princess Meghan Domonoske, and Ambassadors Juliann Will and Alenka Jans. Lisa Ingebrand Photo

Autumn Gare, daughter of Joshua and Linda Gare, was crowned the new Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota at the 30th Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant, April 13 in Montgomery. Meghan Domonoske, daughter of David and Amy Domonoske, was crowned Princess.
Gare claimed the Heritage Award, Talent Award, Oratory Award and the Stella Vlasak Spirit Award.
Domonoske earned the Kroj Award.
Six Junior Ambassadors were also crowned. They include: Alenka Jans, daughter of Andy and Anne Jans, Megan Marek, daughter of William and Cheryl Marek, Mikayla Marek, daughter of William and Cheryl Marek, Kristin Siebsen, daugther of Tim and Jesse Siebsen, Grace Tumasmith, daughter of Chris and Mary Anna Tumasmith, and Juliann Will, daughter of Jeffrey and Constance Will.

