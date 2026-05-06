Track sets personal bests

The Tri-City United (TCU) boys track and field team had some great individual performances during a pair of meets last week.

Sophomore Eric Borchardt set a new school record in the 200-meter dash Thursday, April 30 in Montgomery. The Titan sprinter placed third in the race with a new record time of 22.84. He broke the previous record set in 2016 by Eric McCrady.

Junior Corday Freeman won the shot put competition at the New Ulm Invitational Tuesday, April 28. His throw of 53-feet, 10-inches was nearly six feet in front of the runner-up. Freeman also placed second in the shot put at the TCU Invite Thursday with a toss of 53-feet, 5-inches.

Senior Grant Fitterer claimed a pair of championships during the TCU Invite. He won the 800-meter run (2:05.96) and the 1,600-meter run (4:44.75).

Also claiming a title Thursday was the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Borchardt, Fitterer, junior Gavin Phelps, and freshman Lukas Bisek. The quartet were clocked in 3:42.66 which was eight seconds faster than runner-up Maple River.

The Titans placed...

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