Titans win three of first five games

A doubleheader sweep of Worthington Saturday, April 11 helped the Tri-City United (TCU) softball team finish the opening week of the season with a 3-2 record.

The Titans defeated Worthington 13-3 in six innings and 25-5 in five innings. They also opened the season with an 11-1, six inning win over Blooming Prairie March 30.

In between the wins, the Titans were defeated by St. Peter, 11-8, April 7 and 8-1 by Belle Plaine April 9.

In the win over the Blossoms, Lily Schmeising led the offense with three hits and four RBI. Mya O’Brien scored three runs. Cristina Cruz hit a home run and knocked in two. Caleigh Hoefs allowed one earned run on two hits. She struck out six, walked two and on offense had a double and an RBI.

In the loss to Saints, the Titans allowed six...

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