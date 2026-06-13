Titans season ends in Section 2AA Elimination Semi-Final

Titans 7 – Randolph 2
Backed by a pair of home runs and a complete-game pitching performance from Parker O’Malley, TCU kept their postseason alive with a 7-2 victory over the Randolph Rockets on Tuesday evening in Waterville in the Section 2AA consolation bracket.
The Titans combined a relentless 10-hit attack with flawless defensive play, committing zero errors to lock down the season-saving victory.
Randolph struck first in the top of the first inning; however, TCU answered immediately in the bottom of the frame. Keegan O’Meara singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error before scoring on a hard ground-ball single to right field by Kellen Jirik to knot the score at 1-1... Portion omitted for free public viewing.
Cannon Falls 5, Titans 1
A memorable postseason run came to a heartbreaking conclusion on Tuesday evening as the Tri-City United Varsity Titans fell 5-1 to Cannon Falls in the Section 2AA elimination semifinal game. Cannon Falls was the top seeded team in Section 2AA.
The high-stakes matchup saw the Titans fight through defensive challenges and sudden pitching adjustments before ultimately bowing out of the tournament, drawing their season to a close.
TCU struck first in the top of the first inning to claim an early lead. Keegan O’Meara drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a stolen base, and later crossed the plate on a wild pitch during a Nathan Blaschko at-bat.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Cannon Falls answered back in the bottom of the frame with a line-drive RBI single to right field to tie the game at 1-1... Portion omitted for free public viewing.
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With look of disappointment on Randolph’s catcher and a spectator, TCU’s Kellen Jirik side-slides into home for a run in the section semi-finals elimination round in Waterville.
Celebration ensued by Titans’ Pitcher Parker O’Malley (left) after his two-run home run at sections against Randoph in the fifth.
Brenden Frederick just barely snags the ball for an out in the second game of sections against Cannon Falls.
Keegan O'Meara is deemed safe from stealing home in game against Cannon Falls at sections, which becomes the only run scored for TCU.