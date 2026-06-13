Titans season ends in Section 2AA Elimination Semi-Final

Titans 7 – Randolph 2

Backed by a pair of home runs and a complete-game pitching performance from Parker O’Malley, TCU kept their postseason alive with a 7-2 victory over the Randolph Rockets on Tuesday evening in Waterville in the Section 2AA consolation bracket.

The Titans combined a relentless 10-hit attack with flawless defensive play, committing zero errors to lock down the season-saving victory.

Randolph struck first in the top of the first inning; however, TCU answered immediately in the bottom of the frame. Keegan O’Meara singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error before scoring on a hard ground-ball single to right field by Kellen Jirik to knot the score at 1-1... Portion omitted for free public viewing.

Cannon Falls 5, Titans 1

A memorable postseason run came to a heartbreaking conclusion on Tuesday evening as the Tri-City United Varsity Titans fell 5-1 to Cannon Falls in the Section 2AA elimination semifinal game. Cannon Falls was the top seeded team in Section 2AA.

The high-stakes matchup saw the Titans fight through defensive challenges and sudden pitching adjustments before ultimately bowing out of the tournament, drawing their season to a close.

TCU struck first in the top of the first inning to claim an early lead. Keegan O’Meara drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a stolen base, and later crossed the plate on a wild pitch during a Nathan Blaschko at-bat.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Cannon Falls answered back in the bottom of the frame with a line-drive RBI single to right field to tie the game at 1-1... Portion omitted for free public viewing.

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