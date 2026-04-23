Titans dominate mid-week matchups with shutdown pitching and power

The Tri-City United (TCU) baseball team showcased its strong potential and grit this week, moving to 4-2 on the season with back-to-back victories over Waseca and Sibley East. Behind a masterful one-hit shutout and a power surge that included a key home run, the Titans' depth was on full display as the pitching staff kept opposing bats at bay while the offense may have found its stride.



Titans 3, Waseca 0

TCU leaned on a dominant pitching performance from Brendan Frederick to shut out the Waseca Bluejays 3-0 on Tuesday. Frederick was in control from the jump, taking a no-hitter in the final inning. The sophomore lefty eventually tossed a complete-game one-hitter and striking out five in a focused 77-pitch effort.

The Titans' defense backed him up perfectly, playing error-free ball and turning a critical double play in the fifth inning to erase a leadoff walk. Offensively, TCU manufactured runs in the second and fifth before Parker O’Malley sparked a final insurance run in the sixth with a lead-off double, eventually scoring on a Keegan O’Meara single. Nathan Blaschko and O’Malley each finished with two hits, while O’Meara and Camden Burns provided key RBI with a sacrifice fly apiece.

Did you know this is just ONE of many sports stories? You are missing out on the others because they are not available for free online! Subscribe online or by phone to the Montgomery Messenger at 952-758-4435 today to not miss any sports in the future, and pick up a copy of the April 23, 2026, issue at a newsstand to read the rest from this week!



Titans 10, Sibley East 4

The Titans showcased its offensive depth on Tuesday, racking up 11 hits to secure a 10-4 victory over the Sibley East Wolverines. The Titans set the tone immediately in the first inning, jumping out to a 3-0 lead highlighted by Kellen Jirik’s aggressive baserunning to steal home.

While TCU’s defense dealt with a few uncharacteristic miscues in the middle innings that allowed Sibley East to hang around, the bats effectively put the game out of reach in a five-run fourth. The big inning was headlined by a two-run home run to right field from Jirik, who finished the day with two RBIs.

Parker O’Malley earned the win on the mound, battling through four innings and striking out five. He also helped his own cause at the plate, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Jack Kalis entered in relief to provide three solid innings of work, striking out five and earning the save and shutting down a late Wolverine threat.

Carter Hunt and Brody Factor also turned in multi-hit performances, while Gavin Flintrop provided a spark on the basepaths with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Despite the defensive lapses, the Titans’ ability to respond with crooked numbers on the scoreboard was the difference maker.

The game with St. Clair was rained out April 17 and a make-up date has not yet been determined.



Upcoming Games

Thursday, April 23, 5:30 p.m., New Ulm at Home

Monday, April 27, 5:00 p.m., Maple River at Maple River

Tuesday, April 28, 5:30 p.m., St. Peter at Home

Thursday, April 30, 7:30 p.m., Belle Plaine at Home (Parents Night)