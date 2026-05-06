Titan girls place 2nd in two track and field meets

It was a very good week for the Tri-City United (TCU) girls track and field teams last week.

They started the week with a second place finish Tuesday, April 28 at New Ulm. The Titans scored 143 points to finish behind champion Minnesota Valley Lutheran (167). Two days later TCU hosted their second meet of the season and finished with 185 points, placing second to Providence Academy (202.5).

Winning titles for the Titans at New Ulm were Kaitlyn Hartwig in the 100-meter dash (12.46) and the 200-meter dash (25.63), Carly Hartwig in the 400-meter dash (59.20), the 4 x 200-meter relay team of Cami, Carly, and Kaitlyn Hartwig and Jillian Houn (1:46.01), and the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Carly Hartwig, Claire Claffey, Natalie Gonzalez, and Isla Stock (4:21.26).

Second place finishes were turned in by the 4 x 100-meter relay team of Cami Hartwig, Eden Krocak, Liz Skluzacek, and Jillian Houn (53.94), Hannah Caron in the discus (94-feet, 8-inches), Nyadak Ruei in the high jump (5-feet, 2-inches), Cami Hartwig in the long jump (16-feet, 3/4-inch) and the triple jump (33-feet, 1 1/2-inches.

Kaitlyn Hartwig won the...

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