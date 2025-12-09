Titan boys open season with three losses

The Tri-City United (TCU) boys basketball team opened its 2025-26 season with three losses.

St. Peter handed the Titans a 113-36 loss Monday, Dec. 1. Three days later St. Claire defeated TCU, 86-61. Friday Worthington traveled to Montgomery and handed the Titans a 78-40 loss.

In the loss to St. Peter, the Saints have a majority of their players returning from last year and they looked to be in mid-season form from the tip.

Kellen Jirik led the Titans with 10 points, followed by Jaylen Nhem with 7. Ashton Brainerd, seeing his first varsity minutes, scored 6. Carter Beulke chipped in 3. Mitchell Holicky, Alex Mejia, Brendan Frederick, Keith Sexton, and Kale Tisdel all had 2 points to add. Brainerd, Mejia, Frederick, Sexton, and Tisdel all scored their first varsity points.

Against the Cyclones, the Titans scored 61 points, capsizing any scoring total since the 23-24 season. Mitchell Holicky took the Titans first charge of the season, and Wyatt Duffy scored his first varsity points, as did Ethan Christensen.

Leading the offense were Nhem with 25 points, which included five three-pointers, and Jirik with 12 points.

In the loss to Worthington in their home opener, the Titans’ big men, Carter Beulke and Kale Tisdel logged a solid night, combining for 20 points on 8-9 from the field.

Worthington dictated the tempo of this game early on, and they realized early that they could speed the game up. The Titans had issues turning the ball over against the press of the Trojans. As a result, Worthington had 35 points off turnovers and 20 transition points. The Trojans shot 51.7% from the field compared to the Titans 37.5%. Worthington showed some of their strength, outsourcing TCU 56-22 in the paint.

TCU, 0-3 overall, will play at Marshall Friday, Dec. 12, host Waseca Tuesday, Dec. 16, and host Fairmont Thursday, Dec. 18.