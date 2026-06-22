Tri-City United Baseball ended up placing fourth in the Big South Conference for big schools, Marshall took the top spot for big schools but Fairmont won over them from the small schools section of the conference.
Brendan Frederick and Keegan O’Meara were named BLACK All-Conference.
TCU Softball also placed fourth for big schools in the Big South Conference, with St. Peter taking the top spot for big schools. Like baseball, St. Peter was beat out for top placement in the conference by Jackson County Central.
Three members of the softball team were also named BLACK All-Conferece — Cristina Cruz, Laynee Blaschko, and Claire Hoefs.
Softball, baseball all-conference teams named
By:
Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com
Tri-City United Baseball ended up placing fourth in the Big South Conference for big schools, Marshall took the top spot for big schools but Fairmont won over them from the small schools section of the conference.