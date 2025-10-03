Montgomery Messenger Sports 3 October 2025

Small contingent run for TCU at New Prague

John Mueller photo - Grant Fitterer

John Mueller photo

Senior Grant Fitterer took 11th place in the 5,000 meter at the New Prague cross country invitational on Thursday, Sept. 25 held at Cedar Lake Farms with a time of 18:09.3. He was the Titan’s top finisher for boys. This is a little slower than he has been running all season. He set a personal record on Sept. 9 at Baylor Regional Park near Norwood Young America with 17:04.4 and followed that with a 17:04.6 in St. Peter on Sept. 12.

By:
Jay Schneider, LRLife@frontiernet.net

Only six total Tri-City United (TCU) runners competed in the New Prague Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 25 at Cedar Lake Farm.

The top runner on the day was senior Grant Fitterer who placed 11th in 18:09 in the boys race.

Sophomore Gabriel Coryell placed 32nd in 19:32. Freshman Graysen Moon placed 37th in 20:32. Eighth grader Patrick Duchene placed 41st in 21:03.

More sports stories were available in the print and e-edition. Subscribe to the Montgomery Messenger online now to not miss any more sports in the future!

Two girls competed. Freshman Mara Livingston placed 29th in 23:02. Sophomore Taylor Engel placed 41st in 24:10.

The Titans will compete Wednesday, Oct. 8 at Benson Park in Mankato.

tcu
titans
tri-city united
cross country
running
runner
run
new prague
montgomery
lonsdale
le center
mn
minnesota
tcu schools
tri-city united high school
grant fitterer