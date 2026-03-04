Skluzacek earns All-State honor

For the second time Tri-City-United (TCU) junior Tucker Skluzacek had a chance to stand on the podium at a Class AA State Wrestling Tournament.

Skluzacek, wrestling at Class AA 145 pounds, won three of his five matches to place fifth overall this past weekend at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul. He finished his outstanding junior season with a 43-8 record.

Skluzacek opened with a 15-4 major decision over Foley sophomore Jacob Demarais.

“I had the feeling that Tucker would place once he won his first match,” head coach Shaun Timmerman said. “We didn’t know much about that wrestler, but Tucker went out and controlled the entire match for a 15-4 victory.”

In his quarterfinal match, Skluzacek pinned st. Paul Johnson junior Gabe Park in 1:41. Park came into the tourney with only two losses. This set up a semifinal match against one of the best wrestlers in the state regardless of class.

Simley junior Jake Kos, the No. 1 seed, No. 1 rated, and defending State Champion, handed Skluzacek a 16-4 major decision loss. Kos, 51-3 overall, went on to pin Becker senior Levi Thompson in 3:47 for the State title.

In the wrestleback semifinal, Pequot Lakes-Pine River senior Parker Zutter caught Skluzacek in an early move and pinned him in 19 seconds, sending Skluzacek into the fifth place match. Zutter was the No. 2 ranked wrestler in this weight division. He finished fourth overall.

