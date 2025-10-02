Schmiesing sets more swimming records

TCU senior Ella Schmiesing highlighted her team’s dual meet Tuesday, Sept. 23, with a record-breaking performance.

Schmiesing, a multi-time All-State performer, broke her own pool and school record in the 100-yard butterfly, taking first in a best time of 59.26. She also won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.85.

The Titans placed second to New Prague, 95-66, in a Senior Night event.

Other first place performances were turned in by Lily Traxler in 1-meter diving with 191.55 points and Kaylee Rezac in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:04.88.

Placing second was McKenna Fredrickson in the 200-yard freestyle.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Schmiesing, Kendra Erickson, Kendra Westphal, and Traxler, all seniors, placed second in a time of 2:16.73.

Schmiesing, Erickson, Rezac, and Madelyn Ryan placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:56.13.

Placing third were Rezac in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:18.87 and Ryan in the 500-yard freestyle in 7:26.15.

The Titans will return to the pool Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Simley Invitational.