Tri-City United High School 2025 graduate Alexis Marcussen was named All-Defense Team for the North Region in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Women’s Basketball 2026 All-Region Awards. The awards were voted upon by the by each of the region’s coaches.
Marcussen plays for the Bellevue College Bulldogs in Bellevue, Wash., as a guard. It’s a suburb of Seattle. This season she has played in 28 games and started in 25 of those, playing an average of over 26 minutes a game.
She’s maintained a 30% field goal rating and 24% for three-pointers, scoring a total 196 points in the season with 68 assists and averaging seven points per game.
Marcussen has acquired 126 rebounds in the season with 91 defensive, averaging 4.5 rebounds a game. She ranks 42nd in the NWAC for steals, gathering 50 this season.
Overall in the NWAC Marcussen ranks 92nd.
Marcussen named to All-Defensive Team
Tri-City United High School 2025 graduate Alexis Marcussen was named All-Defense Team for the North Region in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Women’s Basketball 2026 All-Region Awards. The awards were voted upon by the by each of the region’s coaches.