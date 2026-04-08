Marcussen named to All-Defensive Team

Tri-City United High School 2025 graduate Alexis Marcussen was named All-Defense Team for the North Region in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Women’s Basketball 2026 All-Region Awards. The awards were voted upon by the by each of the region’s coaches.

Marcussen plays for the Bellevue College Bulldogs in Bellevue, Wash., as a guard. It’s a suburb of Seattle. This season she has played in 28 games and started in 25 of those, playing an average of over 26 minutes a game.

She’s maintained a 30% field goal rating and 24% for three-pointers, scoring a total 196 points in the season with 68 assists and averaging seven points per game.

Marcussen has acquired 126 rebounds in the season with 91 defensive, averaging 4.5 rebounds a game. She ranks 42nd in the NWAC for steals, gathering 50 this season.

Overall in the NWAC Marcussen ranks 92nd.

Look for the Spring Sports Preview and information about the Montgomery City Wide Garage Sales in the April 9, 2026, Montgomery Messenger. Of course, you can place an ad at any time whenever your garage sale, estate sale, auction, or whatever it is you might have by calling 952-758-4435.