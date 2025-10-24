Cruz and Berger place 4th at Section Tennis Meet

The duo of Cristina Cruz and Lexie Berger placed fourth in the Section 1AA Doubles Tournament last week in Rochester.

Cruz and Berger were the No. 5 seed in the tourney and they split four matches.

In their opener, the Titan duo defeated Maisey Tormoen and Isabel Tix of Simley (6-0, 7-6.

In the quarterfinals, Cruz and Berger defeated No. 4 seed Carmen Puente and Hannah Shepherd of Faribault (6-0, 6-2).

In the semifinals, No. 8 seed Bella Reeck and Tori Thompson of Winona defeated the local players (6-3, 6-4). The Winona duo ended up placing 3rd overall.

In the 3rd place match, No. 3 seed Elsa Mitchell and Kate Sand of Northfield...

