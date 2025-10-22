Montgomery Messenger Sports 22 October 2025

Boys soccer puts up a tough fight in state quarterfinals

Jarrod Schoenecker photo

Angel Ruiz Gomez goes in for the only goal scored by the Titans in the state quarterfinal game. 

By:
Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnmews.com

The Titans boys soccer team couldn’t muster a win at the Tuesday, Oct. 21, state quarterfinals game in Shakopee against the Academy of the Holy Angels. 
 

A strong, cold west/northwest wind worked to their disadvantage in the first period and helped somewhat in their second period.

Despite the cold and windy conditions, a crowd of over 100 Titan fans showed up to support the hometown team and were very audible the whole game. 
 

TCU gave a hard push in both periods with the lone goal being made by Angel Ruiz Gomez in the first period for the Titans. 
 

TCU lost to Holy Angels 1-8. 
 

Look for the full story in the Oct. 23, 2025, Montgomery Messenger. 

