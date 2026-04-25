Rep. Stier frustrated with the lack of movement on bills

Traveling back into the district for Easter break, it was clear folks are fed up with St. Paul and the lack of movement on bills. That frustration is warranted, and I agree with it.

Right now, nothing is really happening beyond stopping bad legislation. That

may not sound like progress, but it may end up being the best thing for Minnesotans. There’s an old saying, if government isn’t doing anything, it also isn’t spending money.

At the end of the day, if we are going to spend, it needs to be on the right things. School safety. Police recruitment, retention and training. Taking care of public servants like teachers, law enforcement and firefighters through their pensions. And we need to be thinking about the next generation. If we make the right decisions today, our kids and grandkids inherit a stable state.

Beyond that, we need to be saving, fixing the structural imbalance in 2028-29, balancing the budget, and getting to a point where we can give money back to hardworking Minnesotans.

There is a path forward. Reduce car tab fees. Upgrade the Department of Human Services computer systems. Create an Office of Inspector General. Strengthen our law enforcement systems. You’ve asked for examples, this is the direction we should be going.

When it comes to the Office of Inspector General, this needs to be a law enforcement agency with full authority to investigate any and all government programs. That includes DHS, the attorney general’s office and even the governor’s office. If we are serious about fraud, waste and abuse, we need the ability to shut off the flow of money to fraudsters. This has to happen, and it needs to happen now.

On the Minnesota Department of Human Services, system modernization is key. Once these systems are brought up to current standards, it will show for years how money has been flowing through DHS to fraudsters. In my opinion, it should hold people accountable. It should also make it easier for counties to work within these programs, which can help reduce staffing pressure or at least level it off. One large investment here can mean lower costs down the road for both the state and counties.

We also need to strengthen law enforcement systems across the board. Right now, resources are stretched thin. We have additional security needs at the capitol and state law enforcement is being pulled into Minneapolis because of a shortage of city officers. That puts pressure everywhere else. We need an all-hands-on-deck approach.

I’ve talked before about the 90-10 concept, and I believe it holds true. About 90% of people believe in the rule of law. They raise their families with structure

and understand right from wrong. That can look different from household to household, but the rule of law doesn't change. That 90% has effectively signed a social contract to follow the law.

Law enforcement typically interacts with that 90% on of the time. Traffic stops, medical calls or when someone is a victim or witness. The other 10% have chosen not to follow the law and they account for the majority of interactions.

When that balance starts to shift, that’s when you see problems. We’ve seen signs of that already with civil unrest and recent enforcement issues. If that continues to move in the wrong direction, it becomes very difficult to recover. I am concerned that some of the legislation being proposed this year would push that balance even further the wrong way. That puts law enforcement in the middle and creates situations that drive good officers out of the profession.

That’s not something we can afford.

But I still believe we can get this turned around.

At the end of the day, I believe we can get this right. Minnesota is strong because of the people who live here, work here, and raise their families here. If we stay focused on what matters, use common sense, and do the job the right way, we can put our state back on a better path.

(Rep. Terry Stier represents Le Sueur County, and portions of Blue Earth County and Rice County. He is also the chief of the Belle Plaine Police Department.)